At least 108 people have died in Europe as a result of massive floods.

On Friday, the death toll from Europe’s terrible floods climbed to at least 108, with the majority of the victims in western Germany, where rescuers were urgently searching for missing persons.

Adding to the disaster, three more people were thought dead in a landslide sparked by floods in northern Germany on Friday.

Hundreds of individuals have gone missing in the country, while the death toll in Belgium has risen to 15, with more than 21,000 people without power in one region.

Heavy rains pounded Luxembourg and the Netherlands, flooding numerous districts and causing tens of thousands of people to flee Maastricht.

But Germany was the hardest impacted, with citizens taken completely off surprise by the torrent, which Germany’s top-selling tabloid Bild termed the “river of death.”

“I worry we will only see the full scale of the calamity in the coming days,” Chancellor Angela Merkel said during a meeting with President Joe Biden in Washington late Thursday.

In other parts, streets and residences were submerged by floodwaters, and cars were left overturned on flooded streets as the floodwaters receded. Some districts were cut off from the rest of the world.

Several houses in Ahrweiler totally collapsed, evoking analogies to the aftermath of a tsunami.

In Euskirchen, one of the worst-affected municipalities just to the north, at least 24 people have been confirmed deceased.

“My heart and empathy go out to all of those who have lost loved ones in this calamity, or who are still concerned about the fate of individuals who are still missing,” Merkel told reporters in Washington.

A nearby dam is in danger of collapsing, adding to the town’s troubles.

Authorities stated Friday that the death toll in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) has risen to 43, increasing the national total to at least 93.

With substantial numbers of persons still missing in the hardest-hit states of NRW and Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany’s death toll was sure to grow.

Around 1,300 individuals were missing in Rhineland-Ahrweiler Palatinate’s district, while local authorities told Bild that the high number was likely due to damaged phone networks.

Up to 60 people are suspected to be missing, according to regional interior minister Roger Lewentz, “and when you haven’t heard from somebody for such a long time… you have to fear the worst.”

“It’s likely that the number of victims will continue to rise in the next days,” he continued.

A landslide in Erftstadt-Blessem, NRW, killed many persons and left others missing on Friday, according to local officials.

“The water carried away most of the houses.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.