At COP26, scientists are calling for immediate climate action.

In an open letter to the COP26 summit on Thursday, more than 200 scientists urged participants to take rapid action to limit global warming, warning that some climate change impacts might be “irreversible” for generations.

The main goal of the Glasgow gathering is to put the Paris Agreement into action, which aims to keep global warming to 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

However, as the negotiations near their conclusion, the UN warns that current promises could still result in “catastrophic” warming of up to 2.7 degrees Celsius by 2100.

“We, climate scientists, emphasize the importance of quick, robust, swift, persistent, and large-scale activities” to stay within the Paris target, according to the letter, which was signed by researchers from around the world.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the world’s leading climate research agency, released a bombshell “code red” report in August, warning that Earth’s average temperature will hit the 1.5C threshold around 2030, a decade earlier than predicted only three years ago.

The IPCC estimates that emissions must drop 45 percent this decade to avoid exceeding the temperature target.

The open letter, signed by some of the IPCC’s report writers, urges delegates in Glasgow to “completely acknowledge” the scientific data they’ve gathered about climate change’s grave threats.

“COP26 is a watershed moment for the future of climate, society, and ecosystems,” the letters stated, “since human activities have already warmed the world by about 1.1 degrees Celsius, and future greenhouse gas emissions will decide future additional warming.”

Climate change is already amplifying weather extremes, putting populations around the world at greater risk of fire and drought, as well as relocation and severe economic suffering.

And emissions are continuing to rise.

According to a recent study, global CO2 emissions are expected to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2021.

“To date, cumulative greenhouse gas emissions have already committed our planet to significant climate system changes affecting human society, marine and terrestrial ecosystems, some of which are irreversible for centuries to come,” the letter stated.