At COP26, nations are moving closer to a climate agreement.

The COP26 climate talks were on the verge of reaching a global accord aimed at limiting catastrophic global warming, with UK organisers aiming for a final agreement on Saturday.

As warming-related calamities hit home around the world, delegates from over 200 countries are charged with keeping alive the 2015 Paris target of limiting temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Demands for developing economies, led by India, to do more to reduce emissions without financial help to transition away from fossil fuels and adapt to the escalating impacts of climate change have been met with resistance.

Due to the impasse, COP26 was postponed until early Saturday in Glasgow, with summit organizers announcing that a new draft document would not be available for review until early Saturday.

COP26 President Alok Sharma said, “I envision formal plenary discussions in the afternoon to approve resolutions and finish the session on Saturday.”

Thousands of demonstrators descended on Glasgow, Scotland, after two weeks of hard fought discussions to keep the pressure on.

The summit got off to a fast start, with world leaders bringing a slew of major announcements, ranging from a pledge to reduce methane emissions to a strategy to safeguard rainforests.

On Wednesday, the United States and China, the world’s two greatest emitters, released a joint climate action plan, though it was short on details.

However, the UN estimates that current national emissions reduction targets will result in 2.7°C of warming, substantially above the Paris objective.

The latest draft of the COP26 agreement, revealed on Friday, urged countries to speed up “the phase-out of unabated coal power and inefficient fossil fuel subsidies.”

Although this was a gentler version of the text than the previous, commentators remarked that including the fuels that are causing the climate issue was a significant step forward.

The article requires that countries submit new climate promises next year.

The inability of wealthier countries to fulfill a decade-old vow to give $100 billion yearly to help vulnerable countries prepare for the worst remains a flaw.

Kenya’s environment minister, Keriako Tobiko, warned delegates that the failure to meet the funding commitment had harmed trust.

“Our trust has been shattered for me, for Kenya,” he said as more than 100 indigenous and other protesters marched through the summit venue, demanding that the wealthy world keep its pledges.

Developed countries favor a stronger emphasis on emissions reductions, whereas developing countries have yet to fully electrify their networks.