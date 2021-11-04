At COP26, Indonesia backs down on its zero-deforestation pledge.

On Thursday, Indonesia questioned the conditions of a commitment struck by more than 100 countries to eliminate deforestation by 2030, including the Southeast Asian archipelago, which is home to the world’s third-largest rainforest.

At the COP26 climate meeting in Glasgow this week, countries agreed on a multibillion-dollar plan to stop cutting down trees on an industrial scale in less than a decade.

The agreement, according to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is critical to the larger goal of limiting temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius in order to curb global warming.

However, two senior Indonesian legislators questioned Jakarta’s participation on Thursday, one claiming that the agreement did not call for a complete halt to deforestation and the other claiming that it could not stop President Joko Widodo’s development aspirations.

On Twitter, Indonesia’s deputy foreign affairs minister Mahendra Siregar said it was “wrong and deceptive” to call the pact a “zero-deforestation guarantee.”

Indonesia’s environment minister, Siti Nurbaya Bakar, who was in Scotland for the climate meeting, took to social media to say that “pushing Indonesia to zero deforestation in 2030 is clearly incorrect and unfair.”

She went on to say that deforestation might be defined in a variety of ways, and that no agreement could stop economic progress.

She remarked, referring to Widodo by his nickname, that “the great progress of President Jokowi’s era must not cease in the name of carbon emissions or in the name of deforestation.”

“Indonesia’s natural resources, including forests, must be managed for their use in accordance with sustainable principles, in addition to being equitable,” she added.

Indonesia’s huge forests are continuously decreasing, despite a significant slowdown in deforestation since 2015.

According to Global Forest Watch, Indonesia has 93.8 million hectares (230 million acres) of primary forest (ancient forests that have been mainly unaffected by human activity) in 2001, an area about equal to Egypt.

By 2020, that region would have shrunk by around 10%.