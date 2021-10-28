At COP26, India promises to fight for “climate justice.”

India’s environment minister said Wednesday that the country will push for “climate justice” at the forthcoming COP26 summit, aiming to make wealthy nations pay for efforts to reduce global warming.

And the world’s third-largest emitter of greenhouse emissions has yet to commit to additional mitigation efforts at the critical summit in Glasgow, which begins on Sunday.

India, along with China, the world’s top gas emitter, is one of dozens of countries that have yet to submit new plans for reducing greenhouse gas emissions to the point where they can achieve net zero emissions, or the elimination of as much carbon as they create.

India will outline what further efforts it is willing to make “at the appropriate place and time,” according to Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will attend the meeting, has stated that limiting carbon emissions should take precedence over setting net-zero target dates at COP26.

“It’s more critical to know how much carbon you’re going to dump in the atmosphere before you get net zero,” said R.P. Gupta, the environment ministry’s senior permanent officer.

According to estimates from the ministry, each Indian emits roughly 1.9 tonnes of carbon per year, compared to 7.1 tonnes for the average European Union citizen, 8.4 tonnes for a Chinese, and 18 tonnes for the average American.

One of the most important jobs at Glasgow, according to Yadav, will be reviewing and financing the global drive to prevent temperature rises.

On the day of his departure for the discussions, Yadav informed a small group of media, “India will fill the role of the voice of emerging nations.”

“India will pave the way to a climate-justice solution.”

The 1.3 billion-strong country, which has one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, has long argued that the countries that benefited most from earlier industrialisation — Europe and North America — should bear the brunt of the climate-change price.

Poorer countries are concerned that richer countries have failed to follow through on commitments made at previous climate summits to deliver hundreds of billions of dollars in financial help and technology.

India has one of the most advanced solar power programs in the world, according to US climate envoy John Kerry, who called the country “red hot” for solar investment.

However, China presently relies on coal for approximately 70% of its electricity generation and will need to invest more than $40 billion to decommission just 14% of its oldest and dirtiest coal power plants, according to.