At Climate Talks, the United States and China have reached an agreement.

Experts cautiously welcomed a joint commitment between China and the United States to accelerate climate action this decade on Thursday, as the COP26 negotiations neared their conclusion with no clear strategy to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The world’s two greatest emitters “recognize the seriousness and urgency of the climate catastrophe,” according to a surprise declaration released late Wednesday by envoys John Kerry and Xie Zhenhua.

Importantly, the declaration emphasized the need to decrease carbon pollution this decade and pledged to move quickly to cut methane emissions, a powerful greenhouse gas.

Observers said the accord, which was light on details, could allay fears that tensions between the US and China might derail the two-week UN climate summit in Glasgow.

“The US and China collaborating closely on climate change and reducing methane emissions can only be good news,” said Bernice Lee, research director at the Chatham House think tank.

“However, the statement is insufficient to seal the deal. Here in Glasgow, the real test for Washington and Beijing will be how aggressively they press for a 1.5C agreement.” Delegates from over 200 countries are in the final stages of talks aimed at ensuring that the Paris Agreement’s temperature goals are met.

Nations pledged to keep global warming “well below” two degrees Celsius and move toward a safer 1.5 degree limit through broad emissions reductions in the landmark 2015 agreement.

However, carbon pollution has continued to rise in the six years following, as greater and more frequent extreme droughts, floods, and storms have been connected to the 1.1 degrees Celsius of warming humans have so far produced.

Under the agreement’s “ratchet” mechanism, countries pledged to double their emissions-cutting commitments every five years in order to achieve ever-higher climate ambition.

However, several major emitters, including China, missed the deadline for submitting revised plans, known as nationally determined contributions, in 2020. (NDCs). Others submitted designs that were no more ambitious – or even less ambitious – than their original ideas.

According to the United Nations, current national promises put the world on track to warm by 2.7 degrees Celsius this century.

On Wednesday, draft “decisions” were released, providing the first concrete indication of where nations stand after ten days of intense technical deliberations.

The document, which is likely to change during ministerial talks, calls for countries to “revisit and improve” their NDCs by next year, rather than the previously agreed-upon 2025 deadline.

However, a number of difficulties remain unanswered. These include how financially weak countries are aided in their efforts to green their economies. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.