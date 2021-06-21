At China’s Yulin Meat Festival, activists save 68 dogs from slaughter.

Animal rights activists in China have rescued 68 dogs from being butchered at the Lychee and Dog Meat Festival in Yulin, which is located in the Guangxi autonomous province.

Animal rights non-profit Humane Society International (HSI) stated in a statement that activists seized a vehicle loaded with dogs outside the city just as the event was due to begin.

Every year on the summer solstice, the celebration is held, with attendees consuming dog meat and lychees, as the name suggests. Every year, thousands of dogs are murdered and eaten at the celebration.

The canines were afraid and fatigued, according to the non-profit, after a long travel on the highway without food or water.

The dogs were crammed into rusted metal cages so small that they couldn’t move, a predicament exacerbated by the intense heat. When activists discovered the dogs, they were panting and appeared scared, according to activists. Many of the participants were in terrible physical condition.

Activists had urged Yulin officials to conduct extra checks on the highways into Yulin in order to prevent trucks transporting dogs from entering the city. However, officials’ failure to respond pushed them to take matters into their own hands.

“It was very upsetting to watch trucks of dogs come in Yulin when the authorities were supposed to be stopping them and confiscating the dogs,” one of the campaigners, Liang Jia, said in a statement. So we decided to save some dogs ourselves and waited for the next truck to arrive on the highway.”

Eventually, the campaigners flagged down a truck driver and persuaded him to surrender the dogs, claiming that they were plainly stolen pets for which he had the necessary legal documentation.

“The dogs offered us their paw, much like a pet at home, and they had healthy teeth, indicating that they were well-cared for before they were stolen,” Liang explained.

“Even if they don’t care as much about animals as we do, the Yulin authorities have an obligation to preserve public health. These poor dogs appear to be sick, and hopefully they will be treated by a veterinarian, but who knows what diseases they may carry and wind up in the food supply.”

