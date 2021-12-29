At an interfaith tribute in Cape Town, Desmond Tutu was remembered.

On Wednesday, as Cape Town bid farewell to its first black Anglican Archbishop, an ecumenical musical monument to South Africa’s famed anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu had a rabbi and a monk dancing in their seats.

Tutu, who died over the weekend, was remembered at City Hall with a colorful service attended by his family and officials, many of whom wore purple in honor of the Nobel peace laureate’s iconic purple robes.

The event reached a pinnacle when bare-footed South African singer Zolani Mahola sang the 1980 chart-topper “Paradise Road,” which became an unofficial hymn for the anti-apartheid campaign.

Tutu died quietly at a care facility on Sunday, only three months after turning 90, eliciting accolades from all across the world.

Several events are being organised across South Africa ahead of his funeral on Saturday to memorialize the apartheid adversary and stalwart of the liberation movement, who was also an outspoken critic of human rights atrocities around the world.

At the dawn of South Africa’s democracy, he coined the phrase “Rainbow Nation,” and that vision was on full show at the memorial on Wednesday night.

Despite the fact that attendance was limited because to the Covid-19 outbreak, the occasion was full of pomp and ceremony, with music provided by the South African Youth Choir and musician Jonathan Butler, among others.

Butler, who was born in Cape Town and whose music was popular during the apartheid struggle, traveled in from Los Angeles and had some in the crowd, including a rabbi and a Buddhist monk, dancing in their chairs.

Christian, Buddhist, Jewish, Traditional African, and Muslim leaders all offered prayers.

Tutu was also honored by indigenous Khoisan people, who were dressed in skins and held an animal skull aloft.

Table Mountain and the City Hall building in Cape Town have been lit up purple at night this week in honor of Tutu’s robes.

The color has a darker historical significance, according to Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, because during the years of white minority rule in the 1980s, police frequently blasted pro-democracy protestors with water cannon and purple dye to make them easier to identify and arrest.

Hill-Lewis addressed the memorial service that “a considerable part of his ministry was spent under persecution, tormented and harassed.”

“He was there providing censure in the most recent years when our weak democracy received institutional hit after institutional blow.”

Cheryl Carolus, a veteran of the apartheid struggle and a member of the ruling ANC party who spoke at the event, encouraged South Africans to keep fighting.