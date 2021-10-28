At a cliff’s edge climate summit, the world’s warming is in jeopardy.

The United Nations COP26 meeting, which begins on Sunday, is being billed as a chance for mankind to save itself from climate calamity. World leaders will be tasked with translating goals to limit global warming into efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The world is seeing a rapid-fire barrage of weather disasters accelerated by climate change, with slightly over one degree Celsius warming so far after 150 years of burning fossil fuels.

Since the last UN summit in 2019, record-breaking wildfires have ravaged Australia, Western Europe, and the United States; North America has sweltered in a once-in-a-thousand-year heatwave; and excessive rainfall has wreaked havoc in Asia, Africa, the United States, and Europe.

Only transformative action, according to experts, will help avert far more disastrous climatic impacts, not just for mankind but for the majority of species on Earth.

“We’re running out of time,” David King, a former British climate ambassador who now chairs the Climate Crisis Advisory Group, warned.

“What we do in the next five to ten years will define humanity’s millennia-long future,” he told AFP.

However, the path to climate salvation is paved with stumbling blocks. Even as they promote renewables, countries under pressure to revive Covid-ravaged economies continue to subsidize fossil fuels.

Anger among impoverished countries has resurfaced as a result of financing problems and unequal availability of Covid-19 vaccines, which have prevented some delegates from attending.

Last week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the globe is currently on a “one-way ticket to calamity.”

The Glasgow meeting, which takes place from October 31 to November 12, is the most recent and pressing meeting in a long-running diplomatic process now in its fourth decade.

The Paris Agreement, signed in 2015, calls for keeping global warming “far below” 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, and limiting it to 1.5 degrees Celsius if possible.

However, in August, the world’s leading climate research agency released a shocking “code red” assessment warning that Earth’s average temperature will hit the 1.5C threshold around 2030, a decade earlier than predicted only three years ago.

Even the most recent, most ambitious carbon-cutting agreements, according to a UN analysis released this week, would still result in “catastrophic” warming of 2.7 degrees Celsius.

“Insanity is repeating the same thing over and over again in the hopes of receiving a different result,” Myles Allen, Professor of Geosystem Science at Oxford University, said, adding that if current trends continue, the 2030 targets will be met in the 2080s.

Much, according to Guterres, depends on the commitment of G20 leaders, who are convening in Rome just before of the COP, and whose economies account for