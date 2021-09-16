Astronomers Solve a 900-Year-Old Mystery: A Supernova Seen in 1181 AD Has Been Solved.

Have scientists finally cracked the code to a 900-year-old cosmic puzzle? They may have recently discovered the source of a supernova that was observed in 1181 AD.

In the 12th century, Chinese and Japanese astronomers observed a supernova in the sky, according to a news release from The University of Manchester (UoM). It was dubbed the “Chinese Guest Star” because it was as bright as Saturn and could be seen for about six months.

Its origins, on the other hand, have been a mystery for generations. Despite the fact that its location was recorded by early astronomers, it remained the only one of the five bright supernovae in the Milky Way in the last millennium whose origin was unknown. According to the institution, the other ones are already well-known in science.

However, a new study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters on Wednesday suggests that an international team of researchers may have just solved this 900-year-old conundrum.

The astronomers studied the expansion velocity of a nebula known as Pa 30, which is said to be around Parker’s star, “one of the hottest stars in the Milky Way,” according to UoM.

They were able to calculate its age as a result of this, which coincides with the 1181 AD occurrence.

The researchers concluded, “The derived expansion age of the nebula predicts an explosive event 1000 years ago that fits with the 1181 event.” “The on-sky location is likewise within 3 5 degrees of the old Chinese and Japanese records of SN 1181.”

Pa 30 is in a “prime position” to be the long-lost counterpart of the historic cosmic event because of its “age, location, event magnitude, and duration.”

Additionally, the scientists were able to see what they think to be the remnants of a rare Type Iax supernova.

The researchers noted, “Pa 30 and Parker’s star had previously been postulated to be the consequence of a double-degenerate merger, leading to a rare Type Iax supernova.”

In a news release, the study’s co-author, Prof. Albert Zijlstra of The University of Manchester, said, “Only roughly 10% of supernovae are of this sort, and they are not well understood.”

“This is the only Type Iax supernova whose remnant star and nebula can be studied in detail. It’s satisfying to solve a historical as well as an astronomical puzzle.”