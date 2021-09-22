Astronomers Discover Mysterious 500-Light-Year-Wide Void in Space:

While investigating 3D images of neighboring star-forming clouds of gas and dust, astronomers discovered a massive void in space.

The Milky Way’s bubble-shaped vacuum is about 500 light-years across and lies between star-forming gas clusters, or molecular clouds, in the Perseus and Taurus constellations.

The void was discovered by a research team who believes it was created when a nearby star exploded supernova roughly 10 million years ago. Gas was blasted out of the region by the massive stellar explosion, resulting in the emptiness and the “Perseus-Taurus Supershell” of stars that surround it.

Shmuel Bialy, a postdoctoral researcher at the Institute for Theory and Computation (ITC) at the Center for Astrophysics (CfA), claimed in a press release that hundreds of stars are emerging or already exist at the surface of this gigantic bubble.

Bialy, who is the primary author of a paper reporting the discovery that was published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, added that the team has another explanation for how the void could have formed, which also involves supernovas. “We have two theories: either one supernova exploded at the center of the bubble, pushing gas outward and forming the ‘Perseus-Taurus Supershell,’ or it was formed over millions of years by a series of supernovae.”

The Perseus and Taurus molecular clouds have never been traced in three dimensions before, with earlier two-dimensional maps omitting the gigantic emptiness. The findings show that these molecular clouds, which were previously thought to be distinct formations, were really generated by the same supernova shockwave.

A team at CfA lead by postdoctoral researcher Catherine Zucker developed the 3D maps using data from the Gaia space-based observatory.

In a press release, Zucker, the lead author on a separate research that detailed the work due to be published in the Astrophysical Journal, stated, “We’ve been able to view these clouds for decades, but we never understood their exact structure, depth, or thickness.” “We weren’t sure how far away the clouds were, either. With only 1% uncertainty, we now know where they are, allowing us to distinguish this vacuum between them.”

The maps were constructed by Zucker and her team to better understand how gas works. This is a condensed version of the information.