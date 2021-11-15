Astronomers Discover a Sub-Neptunian Planet with Liquid Water, a Life-giving Ingredient.

A new sub-Neptune planet has been identified orbiting a nearby dwarf star by a team of scientists. The icy exoplanet orbits its star at a distance that could allow it to sustain liquid water. It is twice the size of Earth and has almost five times its mass.

However, the orbit of this planet isn’t the only thing remarkable about it. It travels in a highly flattened elliptical orbit around its parent star, TOI-2257.

Despite being so close to its stars, the exoplanet TOI-2257b completes an orbit once every 35 earth days because it is only 135 million miles distant.

The team’s inquiry into this is ongoing.