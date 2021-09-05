Astronomers are looking for volunteers to assist them in locating water-rich ‘active’ asteroids.

Astronomers are urging volunteer “citizen scientists” to monitor the sky for “active” asteroids in the hopes of uncovering answers to two of the cosmos’s greatest mysteries: the origin of water and, maybe, whether we are alone in the universe.

Fewer than 30 asteroids have been categorized as active asteroids — those with tails — out of an estimated 10,000 in our solar system, forcing scientists to enlist the help of enthusiasts and part-time sleuths to uncover a larger sample to investigate.

“We intend to triple the number of known active asteroids with the wonderful cooperation of ‘citizen scientists,’ and stimulate study of an unclear population of solar system objects, whose knowledge is currently impeded due to a relatively small sample size,” stated researcher Colin Orion Chandler.

Chandler is a doctoral student at Northern Arizona University, where he is studying astronomy. He created a crowdsourcing effort with financing from the National Science Foundation that relies on volunteers to discover and identify celestial objects.

Chandler claims that the raw material is already available, in the form of an archive of photos captured by a telescope in Chile. Its images have 50 times the pixel resolution of a smartphone and is by far the most light-sensitive asteroids scan yet undertaken in space.

“We need to look at 5,000 square degrees of sky in the Southern Hemisphere, which means there are a lot of asteroid photos to categorize – more than 10 million,” Chandler said.

Approximately 4,800 classifications of 295 objects in the night sky have been done thus far by more than 200 volunteers.

“From the NSF’s selection to this launch, it’s been years in the making,” Chandler said. “We have made numerous major discoveries, including a new active object and uncovering information about several previously known objects, even while preparing for the project launch.” He claims that the work has resulted in three publications being published in scientific journals, with more to follow.

The search for answers to some of the universe’s most profound problems is at the heart of his endeavor, and asteroids with tails could provide those answers.

“As bizarre as it may seem, these objects do exist,” Chandler explained. “They can tell us where terrestrial water came from and where water is currently in the solar system.”

