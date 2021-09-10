Astronomers Are Desperate to Hear the Milky Way’s Mysterious Radio Signal Once More.

Scientists have discovered a weird radio signal from the center of our galaxy, which they describe as “quite unusual,” and they’re curious to see if it happens again.

The worldwide team of researchers has submitted a paper to the Astrophysical Journal after publishing their discovery on the arXiv pre-print site.

They explain the radio signal ASKAP J173608.2321635, which was discovered during the Australian ASKAP VAST survey by searching the sky for radio signals.

The signal’s source was about four degrees from the galactic center, near to the galaxy’s center. It also appeared six times between January and September 2020, indicating that it was repeating itself.

In February 2021, the signal flashed momentarily before fading away again, prompting a follow-up search using the MeerKAT telescope.

The scientists are perplexed. A dim low-mass star or something incredibly energetic, such as a pulsar or a magnetar, are two plausible sources of the signal, according to the study. “None of these adequately explains the observations,” the report concludes.

It’s simple to imagine an intelligent source—a distant alien civilisation beaming its existence to other aliens like us who happened to be looking in the right location at the right moment.

The team believes this is unlikely. “The signals we have identified are almost probably astrophysical, meaning they are from a star or other celestial object, not from another civilisation,” said Ziteng Wang of the Sydney Institute for Astronomy, one of the paper’s authors. “The fact that they are ‘broadband,’ encompassing the full frequency spectrum,’ is the most compelling evidence.”

However, it remains a mystery. One of the reasons for this is because the signal’s source didn’t release anything else, according to Matt Bothwell, a public astronomer at the University of Cambridge’s Institute of Astronomy.

“The trouble is that [the source]didn’t produce any other form of signal, other from this radio burst,” he told this website. If this was any other known object, it would have emitted a lot of additional radiation at the same time, such as high-energy X-rays. However, ASKAP J173608.2321635 appears to have only sent out a radio wave burp. “This is strange.”

