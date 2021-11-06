Astronauts will have to wear diapers on their way home from the International Space Station due to a broken toilet.

Astronauts leaving the International Space Station (ISS) are about to embark on a “suboptimal” journey back to Earth.

According to the Associated Press, the astronauts’ transport capsule has a broken toilet, forcing them to wear diapers on their return voyage to Earth. Due to a dislodged pipe, pools of urine were observed in the capsule. The capsule is otherwise safe to board and return in, despite the break.

During a press conference, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur said, “Spaceflight is full with lots of tiny hurdles.” “This is just one more thing we’ll have to deal with on our mission. As a result, we’re not too concerned.” The question of when McArthur and his crewmates Thomas Pesquet, Akihiko Hoshide, and Shane Kimbrough should return home is still being debated. Managers are debating whether or not the existing crew should return to Earth before their replacements are launched. Due to adverse weather and an unreported but minor injury experienced by one of the crew members, the launch of the new astronauts has been postponed.

The astronauts assisted with the improvement of the power grid, planted chile peppers, and even hosted a Russian crew that was the first to make a full film in orbit while aboard the International Space Station.

When a tube came unglued and splashed urine beneath the floors during SpaceX’s private flight in September, the problem was initially noticed. The toilet aboard the capsule awaiting liftoff was repaired, but the one in space was considered unfit by SpaceX.

In the previous week, the astronauts were able to sample their chili pepper harvest by putting bits of green and red peppers to tacos.

“They have a nice spice to them,” she observed, “with a little bit of a lasting burn.” “That bothered some people more than others.” Following their departure, one American and two Russians will remain on the space station. While it would be preferable if their successors came earlier, so they could provide suggestions on how to live in space, Kimbrough said the surviving NASA astronauts will fill in the gaps for the newcomers.

The oncoming weather that the Kennedy Space Center is projected to endure contributed to the crew’s arrival being delayed, according to the Washington Newsday.

"The weather in November can be particularly difficult," NASA stated.