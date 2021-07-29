Asteroids like the one that wiped out the dinosaurs may be more common than previously thought, according to a new study.

The Chicxulub impactor, the space rock that wiped off the dinosaurs, is considered to have slammed into our planet some 66 million years ago.

The asteroid, which was about 10 kilometers wide, exploded with a blast of 100 million megatons, destroying the Gulf of Mexico region, triggering a major extinction catastrophe, and leaving a 180-kilometer-wide crater.

Scientists have previously speculated on the origins of the Chicxulub impactor and the frequency with which similar hits have happened. Researchers from the Southwest Research Institute’s Department of Space Studies in Colorado used NASA’s Pleiades supercomputer to simulate how asteroids from the outer half of the asteroid belt might collide with the Earth.

Between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter, the asteroid belt is a huge ring of space pebbles that encircle the sun.

“We decided to seek for where the siblings of the Chicxulub impactor may be hiding,” said David Nesvorn12, lead author of the pre-print report describing the SRI research.

The researchers discovered that asteroids with a diameter of six miles (10 kilometers) hit the Earth at least ten times more frequently than previously assumed.

Thankfully, such incidents are still uncommon. According to the SRI team, asteroid strikes from space objects larger than 5 kilometers broad occur between 16 and 32 times every billion years.

The Chicxulub impactor is similarly likely to have originated from a faraway region of the asteroid belt, according to the SRI article, and its chemical composition is peculiar, leading the researchers to conclude that the Chicxulub asteroid was “a rare circumstance.”

According to the study, the majority of asteroid impacts are classified as ordinary chondrites (OCs) due to their composition.

Theoretical simulations back this up, showing that the vast majority of asteroid impacts come from the asteroid belt’s innermost reaches, where asteroids with the OC composition are common.

The Chicxulub asteroid, on the other hand, appears to deviate from this trend. The asteroid had a carbonaceous chondrite composition, which was defined as "very unusual" in the study, according to sediment samples gathered from places around the extinction event.