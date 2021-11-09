Asteroid the size of the Eiffel Tower will pass Earth days before the Geminid Meteor Shower.

In December, an asteroid the size of the Eiffel Tower will pass by our planet just days before the height of the Geminid meteor shower.

Scientists have been tracking the asteroid 4660 Nereus for decades, and it was first detected in 1982 by American astronomer Eleanor Helin.

4660 Nereus will make a “near approach” to our planet on December 11 at around 1:51 p.m. UTC (8:51 a.m. ET), according to NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS). It will be moving at an estimated speed of around 14,700 miles per hour.

It’s worth noting that in astronomical standards, a “close approach” is still a long distance away in human terms. There’s no need to be concerned because 4660 Nereus will fly by our planet at a distance of nearly 2.4 million miles—roughly 10 times farther away than the moon—during its closest approach.

Despite its size and planned close encounters, NASA classifies the space rock as a “PHA,” or potentially hazardous asteroid.

Indeed, 4660 Nereus will pass close to Earth again on February 14, 2060, when it will pass by at a distance of roughly 744,000 miles—but it will still be a long way away from the moon.

The asteroid is estimated to have a diameter of roughly 330 meters (1,082 feet), making it somewhat wider than the Eiffel Tower’s height of 1,063 feet.

It’s not uncommon for asteroids to come dangerously near to Earth. It happens every day, but most of the time it goes unnoticed since it’s either extremely small or very far away.

According to CNEOS, Earth is “struck” by around 100 tons of space material every single day, however the majority of this is merely dust or small ice pieces left over by comets.

A larger asteroid, measuring 100 meters or more in diameter, is expected to strike Earth once every 10,000 years or more, causing local disasters. Larger ones that cause global catastrophes are even rarer.

As of November 7, astronomers were tracking over 27,000 near-Earth asteroids, with 1,000 of them believed to be dangerous. This is a condensed version of the information.