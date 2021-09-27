Asian markets are up for the week, but all eyes are on Evergrande.

Investors kept a wary eye on developments in the crisis at ailing Chinese property firm Evergrande as it teeters on the verge of collapse, while equity markets gained Monday following a largely bullish lead from Wall Street.

After a blow-out last week, Hong Kong was among the strongest performers on bargain-buying, while traders were still unsure whether Evergrande paid interest on an offshore bond that was due last Thursday.

While fears of the company collapsing economically have subsided for the time being, analysts warned that there was still a long way to go before markets were out of the woods.

According to reports published over the weekend, Chinese authorities have ordered local housing leaders to place the company’s funds in ringfenced accounts to ensure that it is utilized to pay for the completion of construction projects.

Observers claimed the action suggested the administration was prioritizing homeowners in its efforts to calm social unrest.

Beijing, on the other hand, has kept fairly mum on the crisis, leading many to speculate about its intentions.

Hong Kong, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Wellington, Manila, and Jakarta were all up in early trade, however Shanghai was down.

Days before a leadership election in Japan’s governing party to replace Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Tokyo surged in anticipation of the winner pushing for a massive new stimulus package for the country’s lagging economy.

AMP Capital’s Shane Oliver said, “Global anxieties surrounding Evergrande contagion have eased a bit, but it’s too early to declare the all clear.”

“Short-term volatility continues to be a risk for stocks.”

The positive start to the week was fueled by advances in the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average in New York, where traders were unfazed by the Federal Reserve’s proposal to begin reducing its ultra-easy monetary policy.

However, there is rising anxiety about US politicians’ refusal to raise the debt ceiling in order to pay their debts, placing the country in danger of default, which several individuals, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, have said would be disastrous.

Republicans are fighting Joe Biden’s multibillion-dollar Build Back Better program, which would invest in climate change policies, reduce childcare and education expenses for working families, and generate millions of jobs.

The euro scarcely moved against the dollar as a general election in Germany, Europe’s largest economy, concluded with both major parties fighting to form a government, throwing the country into chaos and leaving the question of who would follow Angela Merkel wide open.

And then there’s bitcoin. Brief News from Washington Newsday.