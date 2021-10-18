Asia Is ‘Running Out Of Time’ When It Comes To Kicking Its Coal Addiction.

A gigantic coal-fired power station on the Indonesian coast spews toxic fumes into the air, a dramatic picture of Asia’s addiction to the fossil fuel that is jeopardizing climate ambitions.

Even while the area grapples with the environmental and public health effects of global warming, from fatal levels of air pollution in India to catastrophic heatwaves and wildfires in Australia, Asia-Pacific accounts for almost three-quarters of worldwide coal consumption.

Promises from top coal consumer China and other countries to go carbon neutral have fueled hopes for a greener future, but most of the area is undertaking a painfully delayed transition to renewable energy sources.

“We are moving at a far slower pace than climate change. We’re on the verge of running out of time, “Tata Mustasya, an Indonesian Greenpeace energy advocate, warned.

However, change is difficult in one of the last bastions of the worst fossil fuel: according to a research from Carbon Tracker, five Asian countries are responsible for 80 percent of new coal power plants planned worldwide.

Analysts warn that existing commitments are too weak, with vows to suspend plant building and tighten overseas funding from key financing countries frequently not covering projects that have already been scheduled.

Critics argue that affluent countries are not offering enough financial or technical assistance to poorer countries to help them make the shift.

The gigantic Suralaya coal plant on Indonesia’s Java island, one of the largest in Southeast Asia, exemplifies the problem. It can power nearly 14 million homes per year.

Despite the fact that Indonesia has promised to becoming carbon neutral by 2060 and to stop building new coal-fired plants by 2023, the facility is undertaking a $3.5 billion upgrade to increase capacity.

Coal combustion is responsible for a large portion of carbon dioxide emissions, making it a major threat to the Paris climate agreement’s goal of keeping global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius.

But, in addition to contributing to global warming, it has a significant impact on local populations.

Coal dust often accumulates on rooftops in a village of red-roofed dwellings in the shadow of the Suralaya plant, and people complain of poor health.

“Coughing and breathing issues have been observed in the neighborhood,” said Misnan Arullah of the NGO Suralaya Care Forum, which advocates for those afflicted by pollution.

“When people are out working in the fields, they complain of eye irritation.”

