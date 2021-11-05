As youth demand action, Thunberg labels COP26 a “failure.”

During a major protest in Glasgow on Friday, Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg dubbed the UN climate summit a “failure,” calling for leaders to move faster to address the crisis.

Some countries’ vows to expedite emissions cuts announced during COP26, according to Thunberg, amounted to “a two-week long celebration of business as usual and blah, blah, blah.”

“It is no secret that COP26 is a failure,” she addressed the crowd of tens of thousands.

“This isn’t a climate conference anymore. This has turned into a worldwide greenwashing extravaganza.” Delegates from over 200 countries have gathered in Glasgow to discuss ways to reach the Paris Agreement’s objective of keeping global warming to 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius.

Countries announced promises to phase out coal use and stop receiving foreign assistance for fossil fuels during the first week of discussions, but there were few details on how they expect to achieve the mass decarbonisation that scientists say is required.

The pledges came after a comprehensive analysis revealed that global CO2 emissions are expected to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2021.

Thunberg stated, “They can’t ignore the scientific consensus, and they can’t ignore us.”

“Our leaders aren’t doing their jobs. This is what it looks like to be a leader “she continued, motioning to the audience.

Activist groups are planning two days of protests to highlight the mismatch between the glacial pace of carbon reductions and the global climate emergency that is already engulfing governments throughout the world.

Onlookers lined the streets and peered out windows to see the stream of protestors carrying banners saying “No Planet B” and “Climate Action Now” at Friday’s march.

Valentina Ruas, 18, said, “I’m here because world leaders are deciding the fate of our future and the present of individuals who have already been harmed by climate disaster.”

“Anything that isn’t real climate policy based on climate justice will be rejected.”

Some schools allowed students to leave classes to attend the march, and one young green warrior carried a sign that read, “Climate change is worse than homework.”

Experts believe that a pledge made by more than 100 countries during the high-level leaders’ summit at the outset of COP26 to reduce methane emissions by at least 30% this decade will have a substantial short-term impact on global warming.

Environmental groups, on the other hand, pointed out that governments, particularly affluent polluters, have a history of not following through on their commitments.

Vanessa Nakate announced to the crowd that people had arrived. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.