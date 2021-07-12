As wildfires rage in the western United States and Canada, heat advisories are issued.

To begin the week, the western United States and Canada had sweltering temperatures, with heat advisories still in effect Monday and authorities in both nations battling wildfires.

On Saturday and Sunday, scorching temperatures swept throughout much of the Pacific coast and as far inland as the western edge of the Rocky Mountains.

The US National Weather Service (NWS) had warned of a dangerous heat wave, predicting highs of 125-130 degrees Fahrenheit (52-54 degrees Celsius) in California’s Death Valley, which is often the hottest area in the country, over the weekend.

Temperatures will drop somewhat starting Monday, according to the NWS, but “this tiny relative cool down will provide little comfort to places that have experienced long-term oppressive and above-normal temperatures.”

“Extreme heat warnings are still in effect for the majority of the region until Tuesday.”

On Monday, Canadian meteorologists predicted highs nearing 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) in regions of western Canada, well beyond seasonal norms.

The heat and increasing winds fueled a fire in northern California that grew overnight Sunday.

Authorities claimed they had received reports of homes being torched in various towns and asked inhabitants to keep away, with images from the area showing abandoned cars and houses burned out.

In Beckwourth, large areas of woodland appeared to be on fire, with vast plumes of smoke rising above the hills.

According to the US Forest Service, the Bootleg Fire in Oregon more than tripled in size between Friday and Sunday, acquiring more than 100,000 acres.

Over 50 new wildfires have erupted in Canada in the last two days.

Omar Alghabra, Canada’s transport minister, announced new emergency measures on Sunday intended at preventing more wildfires in the tinder-dry region, including measures to halt or reduce rail traffic.

Trains are a common cause of wildfires, especially when their spark-arresting systems aren’t kept in good working order.

Several roads and highways in the area have been closed because the government has declared a “extreme” wildfire risk across much of the province.

There were still evacuation orders in place for a dozen towns or areas.

The Canadian government has dispatched investigators to Lytton, 150 miles (250 kilometers) northeast of Vancouver, to determine whether a passing cargo train was responsible for the late-June fire that burned 90% of the town.

Authorities reported that the number of wildfires burning in British Columbia had risen to over 300 as of Sunday night.

