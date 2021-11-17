As wild animals contract COVID, scientists worry about future pandemics.

COVID-19’s spread in animals has scientists worried about what it could mean for future pandemics.

Many wild animals can spread the disease among themselves, including white-tailed deer and minks. The virus has infected and killed animals in zoos across the United States, and there have also been reports of the virus infecting home pets around the world. While the virus most likely evolved into the well-known strains we see today in humans, and humans remain the primary transmitters, the risk of the virus evolving in animals and then transmitting the virus back to people in a more lethal form remains a concern.

According to CNN, it’s more likely that humans spread the virus to animals in zoos or wild animals. According to Dr. Surech Kuchipudi of Pennsylvania State University’s Animal Diagnostic Laboratory, pollution is a possible cause of the virus’s spread.

Even when there isn’t a lethal epidemic, discarded objects like masks and tissues, as well as sewage, which is known to spread the virus, find their way into animal populations.

As humans continue to encroach on wild regions, it is more likely that rare wild animal to human transmission will result in pandemics.

COVID-19, on the other hand, is thought to have originated in bats, who then passed it on to another species before reaching humans. The first outbreak of the virus in Wuhan, China, drew widespread notice due to the presence of many wild animals in damp marketplaces, where a virus may quickly spread.

It’s worth noting, too, that there’s no consensus on how or where the virus spread from animals to humans. Some believe the virus originated in a lab in China, either purposefully or unintentionally.