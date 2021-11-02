As Virginia rivals make their final pitches, hopes are high for a large turnout.

In a reminder of the president’s changing political fortunes, Virginia reached the final hour of voting in a bruising governor’s election Tuesday that has evolved into a margin-of-error skirmish in a state Joe Biden swept last year.

The race between former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe and Republican financier Glenn Youngkin was anticipated to be a foreshadowing of the parties’ prospects in next year’s midterm elections, but it has shrunk to a toss-up.

Provisional results revealed a large attendance for an off-year election as the race approached its final hour, with voting stations slated to close at 7.00pm (2300 GMT).

According to the Virginia Public Access Project, about 1.2 million Virginians had already cast their ballots as polls opened, more than six times the early voting total from the previous election.

“I really hope we can get a lead on the Democratic side,” Kaela Rose-Murdock told AFP as she cast her ballot in Falls Church, which is part of the Washington metropolitan region.

“I see a lot of sympathy for Youngkin around, which worries me — especially in northern Virginia.”

Biden would be doomed going into the crucial 2022 elections, which will determine who controls Congress, if a multibillionaire from private equity defeats a former popular Democratic governor.

However, few hours after polling began, Biden expressed confidence in McAuliffe’s triumph, telling reporters at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow: “We’re going to come out on top. I believe we will win in Virginia.” “There is only one hour left to vote! It’s not too late; go to the polls and stand in line to make Virginia a new day “Youngkin, who has put at least $20 million of his own money into the race, took to Twitter as the polls closed.

Youngkin’s campaign, if he wins, will likely serve as a model for Republicans across the country as they plan how to cope with the threat of Donald Trump in the midterm elections.

The Democratic faithful believed that the election would be a referendum on Trump, but he has had little involvement in the campaign and is unlikely to be the galvanizing foe they had hoped for.

Youngkin embraced Trump’s backing early in the campaign and has avoided criticizing the twice-impeached former president.

Youngkin embraced Trump's backing early in the campaign and has avoided criticizing the twice-impeached former president.

He has, however, avoided appearing next to the Republican leader, who is widely regarded as toxic.