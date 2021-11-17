As Vials Found in Pennsylvania, Here’s Why Smallpox Is So Dangerous.

Small glass containers with labels reading “smallpox” have been discovered in Pennsylvania, prompting a health inquiry.

The FBI and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are reportedly investigating the discovery at a Merck plant. According to Yahoo! News, fifteen vials were discovered near Philadelphia.

The CDC acknowledged that it was investigating the vials in a statement to CNN, saying that they were discovered in a freezer by a worker who was cleaning the appliance. There was no evidence that anyone had been exposed to the contents of the vials, according to the CDC.

Before it was eradicated decades ago, smallpox, a deadly contagious disease caused by the variola virus, killed millions of people around the world.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration, the most prevalent and severe form of smallpox, variola major, had a death rate of roughly 30%.

According to the FDA, symptoms usually appear 12 to 14 days after exposure and include a high fever, severe headache, and backache. After that, patients get a blistery rash that scabs over after a few weeks.

According to University of Michigan Health, smallpox can be passed from person to person through sneezing, coughing, inhaling, contact with scabs or fluid from rash blisters, and even touching a patient’s personal goods.

Once someone contracts smallpox, there is no documented effective cure. Smallpox can be prevented using vaccines. Edward Jenner, a British surgeon, invented the first vaccination in 1796.

The disease was declared eliminated by the World Health Organization in 1980, thanks to a concerted multinational vaccination and surveillance effort in the 1960s. As a result, the general public is no longer advised to get vaccinated against smallpox.

Smallpox eradication is considered by the WHO to be “among the most noteworthy and profound public health triumphs in history.” In 1977, the final reported instance occurred in Somalia.

It is believed that the variola virus is still kept under rigorous biosecurity controls in some medical laboratories.

According to the CDC, the smallpox virus is only housed in two WHO-designated medical laboratories in the world: a CDC site in Atlanta, Georgia, and the State Centre for Research. This is a condensed version of the information.