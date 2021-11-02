As Ukraine’s defense minister resigns, the country denies Russia’s border build-up.

Ukraine has disputed allegations of a Russian military buildup along its eastern border, raising worries of a new round of violence with pro-Russian separatists.

The announcement came just hours after a government official said that Ukraine’s Defense Minister, Andriy Taran, had resigned, citing health reasons.

Taran, who had led the ministry since March 2020, has been silent about his plan to leave, which must be ratified by parliament amid reports of a bigger cabinet overhaul.

Taran, who is 66 years old, “had reservations about his health,” according to Davyd Arakhamiia, the leader of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s group in parliament.

During his tenure, opponents chastised him for failing to restructure an under-resourced military.

In recent days, social media images have revealed Russian military trains and truck convoys transporting tanks and missiles near the Ukrainian border in the country’s southwest.

The Pentagon’s spokesperson, John Kirby, told reporters on Monday that Washington was keeping an eye on the situation, and The Washington Post reported that US authorities were concerned.

However, Ukraine’s defense minister stated late Monday that it has seen “no fresh deployment” of Russian military.

According to the report, the recordings could include “special informational and psychological measures,” as well as a planned troop movement following a Russian military drill.

On the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated he discussed the dispute with US President Joe Biden.

“The US continues to support Ukraine’s territorial integrity and reforms,” Zelensky said in a tweet.

In Glasgow, Zelensky met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who “reaffirmed the United States’ unflinching support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity,” according to a statement from the State Department.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Kremlin, downplayed allegations of a possible build-up on Tuesday, saying there was no need to “spend time” on “low-quality” assertions.

He told reporters, “The transfer of our military equipment and armed units… is completely our business.” “No one has ever been threatened by Russia.” A simmering confrontation between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian rebels exploded after Moscow took Crimea in 2014.

Following an uptick in violence earlier this year, Russia gathered over 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s borders in March, raising concerns about a significant escalation.

Moscow eventually declared a pullout in response to pressure from Kiev’s Western allies, although both Ukraine and the US acknowledged at the time that the withdrawal was limited.

One of Ukraine’s soldiers was killed in a separatist attack, the military confirmed Tuesday.

To far, more than 13,000 people have died as a result of the violence.

