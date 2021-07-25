As Typhoon In-Fa approaches, East China prepares to batten down the hatches.

On Sunday, Typhoon In-Fa slammed into eastern China with strong gusts and heavy rain, while other sections of the country were still dealing with the aftermath of historic flooding.

In-Fa is projected to make landfall in the major shipping port of Ningbo late Sunday afternoon or early evening, shutting down sea, air, and rail traffic along a large expanse of China’s east coast.

The typhoon’s effects were felt in Shanghai, China’s largest city, on Sunday morning, with powerful gusts of wind and continuous but not yet torrential rainfall.

All inbound and outward flights, as well as dozens of scheduled trains, were canceled for the city’s two international airports on Sunday, while activity at Shanghai and Ningbo ports – two of the world’s largest – was also halted.

Some public attractions in Shanghai and other cities were closed, including Shanghai Disneyland, and citizens were advised to stay indoors.

Last week, torrential rains in the central province of Henan unloaded a year’s worth of rain in only three days, killing at least 58 people.

Millions more have been impacted by the floods, with some being trapped for days without food or water, and billions of dollars in economic damages.

After landfall, In-Fa will weaken, but it will continue to linger over a large stretch of eastern China for days, ringing itself out and bringing heavy rain, possibly to places still recuperating from last week’s unprecedented flooding, according to China’s meteorological service.

On Sunday, the China Meteorological Administration said, “It is vital to be extremely watchful and avert disasters that may be triggered by extreme heavy rainfall (from Typhoon In-Fa).”

For millennia, China has seen yearly summer flooding and typhoon season, but record rainfall in Henan this week has spurred questions about how towns might better prepare for unexpected weather events, which scientists say are occurring with greater frequency and intensity owing to climate change.