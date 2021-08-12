As Turkey reels from many disasters, flash floods kill 17 people.

As the death toll from flash floods that blasted over multiple Black Sea regions increased to 17, Turkish rescuers distributed food and evacuated thousands of people into student dorms on Thursday.

The torrential rains fell in Turkey’s northern reaches just as rescuers reported putting hundreds of wildfires in the south under control, killing eight people.

Turkey has been suffering from drought and a series of natural disasters, which scientists think are growing more common and severe as a result of climate change.

Late Tuesday, storms surged in from the Balkans, turning streets into rivers and triggering mudslides that buckled roads and tore down bridges in three hilly regions surrounding Turkey’s craggy Black Sea coast.

Waters rose as high as four meters (13 feet) in some areas before subsiding and spreading throughout a 150-mile (240-kilometer) wide region, according to emergency services.

Bekir Pakdemirli, the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, warned on Wednesday that the region was facing “a tragedy that we had not seen in 50 or 100 years.”

On Wednesday, rescuers were forced to evacuate a hospital in the Sinop district that was holding 45 patients, four of whom were in critical condition.

Images on television and social media showed stranded locals being rescued by helicopter from rooftops and bridges breaking under the weight of the surging water below.

According to Turkey’s disaster response organization, 15 people died in the northern Kastamonu province and two in the neighboring Sinop district. One person remained unaccounted for.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted Thursday, “I send my condolences to the loved ones of our 17 fellow people who lost their lives.”

More than 1,000 rescuers were operating in the area, according to the emergency authority, while Turkish Red Crescent volunteers were providing food packages and hot meals.

Officials said more than 5,000 places in student dorms had been set aside to house those displaced by the floods.

Masts and power cables went down, disrupting electricity and cell phone service in dozens of communities.

Rescuers were focusing on a four-story apartment building that partially collapsed and another one next to it that entirely collapsed, according to the Anadolu state news agency.

Parts of both river-front buildings were seen tumbling into the rushing flow of brown water below in images.

Rain is expected to continue to pummel the afflicted area for the rest of the week, according to weather forecasters.

The accident occured less than a month after six individuals had perished in the last disaster. Brief News from Washington Newsday.