As Turkey reels from many disasters, flash floods kill 11 people.

As the death toll from flash floods that blasted over multiple Black Sea regions increased to 11, Turkish rescuers supplied food and evacuated thousands of people into student dorms on Thursday.

Hundreds of flames in the south, which have killed eight people since late July, have been brought under near-total control by the torrential rains that have dropped on Turkey’s northern reaches.

Turkey has been suffering from drought and a series of natural disasters, which scientists think are growing more common and severe as a result of climate change.

Late Tuesday, storms surged in from the Balkans, turning streets into rivers and triggering mudslides that buckled roads and tore down bridges in three hilly regions surrounding Turkey’s craggy Black Sea coast.

Waters rose as high as four meters (13 feet) in some areas before subsiding and spreading throughout a 150-mile (240-kilometer) wide region, according to emergency services.

Bekir Pakdemirli, the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, warned on Wednesday that the region was facing “a tragedy that we had not seen in 50 or 100 years.”

On Wednesday, rescuers were forced to evacuate a hospital in the Sinop district that was holding 45 patients, four of whom were in critical condition.

Images on television and social media showed stranded locals being rescued by helicopter from rooftops and bridges breaking under the weight of the surging water below.

Ten people died in the northern Kastamonu province and one in the neighboring Sinop district, according to Turkey’s disaster response organization.

In the northern city of Bartin, rescuers were also looking for a person who had vanished.

According to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office, he spoke with the heads of the affected districts on Thursday and promised to provide all available state support.

More than 1,000 rescuers were operating in the area, according to the emergency authority, while Turkish Red Crescent volunteers were providing food packages and hot meals.

Officials said more than 5,000 places in student dorms had been set aside to house those displaced by the floods.

Masts and power cables went down, disrupting electricity and cell phone service in dozens of communities.

Rescuers were focusing on a four-story apartment building that partially collapsed and another one next to it that entirely collapsed, according to the Anadolu state news agency.

Parts of both river-front buildings were seen tumbling into the rushing flow of brown water below in images.

Rains are expected to continue to lash the impacted areas, according to weather forecasters.