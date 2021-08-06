As Turkey faces mounting pressure, Greece claims the first deaths.

During a blistering summer, fires blazing in Greece claimed their first two lives on Friday, as deadly wildfires in neighboring Turkey put pressure on the Turkish government.

Greece and Turkey have been fighting fires for the past week after being hit by the region’s worst heatwave in decades, a calamity that officials and academics have linked to climate change’s increased frequency and intensity of weather events.

According to a UN draft assessment seen by AFP, the Mediterranean region, which it labels a “climate change hotspot,” will be affected by more intense heatwaves, droughts, and fires as temperatures rise.

Hundreds of people have been forced to flee their homes in both countries as temperatures hover around 40 to 45 degrees Celsius (104 to 113 Fahrenheit).

According to the health ministry, a 38-year-old man from Ippokrateio, a village north of Athens engulfed in flames, died in hospital on Friday after being struck by a fallen electric pole while riding a moped.

Konstantinos Michalos, the head of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was found unconscious in a factory in the nearby town of Krioneri and was sent to hospital, where he was declared dead, according to a hospital source.

They are the first two deaths in Greece as a result of the fires, with 18 people injured, the majority of them having respiratory difficulties or minor burns. Local media stated that two volunteer firefighters were hospitalized in critical condition.

During ten days of fire in Turkey, eight people were murdered and scores more were hospitalized.

“Our country is in a very dangerous situation,” stated Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“We are dealing with unprecedented conditions as a result of a prolonged heat wave that has transformed the country into a tinderbox.”

A furious fire ripped over wide swaths of pine forest north of Athens, prompting still more village evacuations overnight and suffocating the Greek city with thick, choking smoke.

People in Athens received text messages warning of “high fire danger in the coming days.”

Firefighters were spotted standing on their vehicle in the dead of night in the little village of Afidnes, 30 kilometers (12 miles) north of the city, dousing flames that jumped high over them.

The fires had left desolation in their wake in the morning, with burned automobiles, trees, and buildings.

The fire scorched homes, businesses, and factories in adjacent Krioneri.

“The fire is out of control,” said Vassiliki Papapanagiotis, a local. “I don’t want to leave; this is where I’ve spent my entire life.”

A section of a freeway that connects two highways. Brief News from Washington Newsday.