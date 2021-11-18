As Tonga votes, corruption and covid are in the spotlight.

Tongans went to the polls on Thursday, with corruption and the recent arrival of a single case of Covid-19 at the forefront of voters’ minds in the small South Pacific nation.

Because of travel restrictions implemented after Tonga registered its first coronavirus case earlier this month — a visitor who tested positive while in quarantine after arriving from New Zealand — campaigning for this year’s election has been quiet.

The case ended Tonga’s status as one of the world’s last virus-free countries, albeit it was later revealed to be a false positive.

However, if the virus spreads into the community, there are concerns about the health system’s ability to deal.

The nation of 106,000 people was feudal until 2010, when the monarchy increased democratic representation in the aftermath of riots that burned the capital Nuku’alofa’s downtown center four years before.

However, a series of political scandals and perceptions of government inefficiency have eroded trust in the country’s institutions.

According to a study issued this week by watchdog Transparency International, 62 percent of respondents believe corruption is a big problem, with over half reporting direct experience with bribery involving government officials.

King Tupou VI warned in the run-up to the election that the government needed to spend taxpayers’ money carefully and that Tonga faced numerous issues, including drug misuse, climate change, and the pandemic.

The people elect 17 members of the 26-seat parliament, with nine seats held by hereditary nobles.

There is a widespread belief that the parliament, or Fale Alea, is self-serving and preoccupied with party politics rather than national matters.

Elected members have access to a $130,000 constituency fund to spend in their communities, but some question whether it is utilized for pork barreling.

Voter turnout has progressively declined since reforms were implemented, barely topping 50% in 2019, when a by-election was held after Prime Minister Akilisi Pohiva died in office.

No relation to his late predecessor, current Prime Minister Pohiva Tuionetoa has been chastised for lavishing infrastructure investment on his constituency and conducting lavish national tours with eating and prayers “to safeguard Tonga from Covid-19.”

Pita Vuki, the territory’s election supervisor, said the number of ballot boxes had been raised, with one in each village now, and asked the territory’s 62,000 registered voters to use their democratic right.

Because no opinion polling was conducted prior to the vote, the outcome was difficult to predict.

The polls are now closed.