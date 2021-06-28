As Tianwen-1 releases videos, China has reached a major milestone in its Mars mission.

New movies, images, and sounds from China’s Tianwen-1 Mars mission have been released by the China National Space Administration (CNSA).

An orbiter and lander, as well as a rover named Zhurong, are all part of the mission. The lander successfully landed on Mars on May 14, making China the third nation after the United States and the Soviet Union to safely land on the red planet and establish communication from its surface.

The lander landed in the southern section of Utopia Planitia, the solar system’s largest known impact basin.

The lander launched the Zhurong rover a week later, kicking off the vehicle’s exploratory phase. After the United States, China became the second country to land and operate a rover on Mars.

The CNSA published video footage on Sunday that show aspects of the landing process as well as the rover exploring Mars.

The first clip depicts the lander and rover’s descent and touchdown. On May 22, Zhurong drove down from its landing pad onto the Martian soil in the second image.

The rover is seen driving alongside the lander in the other two videos. A drop camera deployed by the rover on June 1 acquired these images. The drop camera is the lightest artificial item on Mars, weighing in at less than two pounds.

The CNSA also shared a photo obtained by Zhurong’s rear-view camera, which shows the rover’s trails on Mars’ surface.

The Tianwen-1 mission’s objectives include researching Mars’ geology, monitoring the planet’s atmosphere, assessing the distribution of ice, and looking for signs of current and past life.

Tianwen-1 has spent 340 days in space since its launch on July 23, 2020, with the spacecraft entering Mars’ orbit on February 10, 2021.

Zhurong has been deployed for 37 days, in which time the rover had traveled more than 770 feet on the surface of the red planet, Chinese state-owned broadcaster CGTN reported.

CNSA also made audio files of sounds obtained by the rover's Mars Climatic Station sensor available on Sunday.