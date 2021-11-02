As the White House unveils a new pledge, which is the most potent greenhouse gas: methane or CO2?

At the key COP26 climate change meeting last week, President Joe Biden announced a fight against methane emissions.

Biden stated the US and the European Union were creating a “Global Methane Pledge” with the goal of reducing methane emissions by 30% by 2030, and that 70 countries had joined up.

It comes as scientists are urging more forcefully than ever before that world leaders must limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels.

The figure is seen as a vital threshold for averting some of climate change’s worst consequences.

Carbon dioxide is, without a doubt, the most reviled greenhouse gas, and for good cause. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, it accounted for 80% of all greenhouse gas emissions in the United States in 2019. (EPA).

Methane, on the other hand, accounted for 10% of the total.

According to a 2014 research by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, CO2 accounted for 77 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions globally, while methane accounted for 16 percent.

When determining the severity of a greenhouse gas, however, there are additional aspects to consider, and the Global Warming Potential (GWP) measurement is a reasonable place to start.

Methane’s GWP vs. CO2’s

The GWP was created in order to make direct comparisons between various gases linked to global warming. It compares how much energy one ton of CO2 absorbs over a specific amount of time to one ton of a gas.

If a gas has a higher GWP than CO2, it will warm the Earth for longer periods of time than CO2.

CO2 has a GWP of one since it is used as a reference. According to the EPA, methane has a GWP of 28 to 36 over 100 years, making it much more effective as a greenhouse gas than CO2.

Things are just going to get worse. Because methane has a shorter life history, its GWP rises considerably faster over shorter periods of time. Methane has a GWP of between 84 and 87 during a 20-year period.

While CO2 has a longer lifetime than methane, the Environmental Defense Fund claims that methane “setting the pace for warming” in the short term.

CO2 Is Difficult to Shake This is a condensed version of the information.