As the ‘Whale’ moves 40 trillion tokens between wallets, the price of the Shiba Inu falls.

On Wednesday night, the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency plummeted once more, falling further from its all-time high of $0.000088 set last week.

After a large spike at the end of October, the token’s price has been on a downward trend for a few days.

According to CoinMarketCap, the token was worth around $0.000056 at 7 a.m. ET on Thursday morning, down around 14 percent in the previous 24 hours and bringing its market capitalization—the total value of all tokens in circulation—to $30.7 billion.

Prices for cryptocurrencies are notoriously unpredictable, and experts have already warned The Washington Newsday about the dangers of trading them.

Concerns have been raised over the past 24 hours regarding Shiba Inu’s majority holders—roughly 71 percent of the tokens are controlled by just ten people—because one of them is purportedly moving a considerable amount of money around.

Early on Thursday, CoinTelegraph revealed that one of these ten investors, dubbed “whales” in the cryptocurrency industry due to the size of their portfolios, moved 40 trillion tokens ($2.3 billion) out of one wallet and distributed it among four others.

According to Fortune writers, this has sparked fears that the whale, whomever they are, is about to liquidate their assets. Whether or not this is the cause of the wallet activity is unknown.

Some renowned Shiba Inu fans have posted on Twitter encouraging people to “buy the dip”—invest in an asset while its price is low—as the cryptocurrency’s price declines.

“Anyone bought the dip on $SHIB?” tweeted David Gokhshtein, founder of cryptocurrency news portal Gokhshtein Media.

Kirko Bangz, a musician and cryptocurrency investor, wrote on Instagram, “Buy the dip $SHIB,” with a moneybag emoji.

Has anyone bought the $SHIB dip?

November 4, 2021 — David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein)

Purchase the dip $shib.

November 4, 2021 — Kirko Bangz (@KirkoBangz)

Shiba Inu lovers on social media were frustrated earlier this week when the Kraken trading platform did not add the cryptocurrency to its list, as it had promised on Tuesday.

According to Mati Greenspan, founder and CEO of financial research firm Quantum Economics, Shiba Inu has amassed a community and talented developers since its inception. This is a condensed version of the information.