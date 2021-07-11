As the western United States swelters, 30 million people are under heat alerts.

More than 30 million people in the western United States have been issued hot weather alerts as the region’s second heat wave in weeks brought another round of record-breaking high temperatures.

Over the weekend, scorching temperatures swept throughout much of the Pacific coast and as far inland as the western edge of the Rocky Mountains, with forecasts predicting more on Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Las Vegas tied its all-time high temperature of 117 degrees Fahrenheit (47.2 degrees Celsius), which was set in 1942 and repeated three times since 2005.

Forecasters have issued an excessive heat warning for the city, as well as many other cities in the region, including Phoenix in the south and San Jose, the Silicon Valley tech hub south of San Francisco.

The NWS reported on Saturday that “over 30 million people are still under excessive heat warnings or heat advisories,” and that severe heat and dry conditions would continue through Sunday.

The sweltering weather this weekend comes after another heat wave hit the western United States and Canada at the end of June.

In the Canadian province of British Columbia, the all-time daily temperature record was broken three days in a row due to the scorching circumstances.

The death toll has yet to be determined, but it is expected to be in the hundreds.

According to data supplied by the European Union’s climate monitoring service, June was the hottest on record in North America.

Global temperatures have risen as a result of human activity, fueling increasingly severe storms, intense heatwaves, droughts, and wildfires.

The World Meteorological Organization and the Met Office in the United Kingdom announced in May that there was a 40% risk that the annual average global temperature would temporarily exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels during the next five years.

The last six years have been the warmest on record, including 2020.