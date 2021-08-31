As the US South assesses the damage, the death toll from Hurricane Ida rises.

Louisiana and Mississippi assessed the damage caused by Hurricane Ida on Tuesday, as receding floodwaters revealed the full scale of the damage along the US Gulf Coast and the death toll climbed to four.

New Orleans was remained without electricity nearly two days after Hurricane Ida blasted into the Louisiana coast as a Category 4 storm, precisely 16 years after Katrina wreaked havoc on the city, killing over 1,800 people.

The electricity company Entergy said Tuesday that a full damage assessment could take several days because many sites are presently inaccessible.

Four deaths have been reported as crews began searching towns cut off by the massive storm in boats and off-road vehicles. A man went missing after being allegedly murdered by an alligator.

Social media was inundated with images of people being retrieved from submerged automobiles and pictures of wrecked homes, but the damage in New Orleans remained minor.

All arriving and outgoing flights at New Orleans Airport were canceled on Tuesday, while airlines canceled roughly 200 flights on Wednesday.

According to outage tracker PowerOutage.us, Ida – which has now been downgraded to a tropical depression – knocked off power for more than a million properties across Louisiana.

Officials said that one person was killed by a fallen tree near Prairieville, while another died while attempting to drive through floodwaters 60 miles (95 kilometers) southeast of New Orleans.

A road collapse in Mississippi, which has been battered by severe rain, killed two people and injured ten others, including three in serious condition, according to the state’s highway patrol.

Louisiana Deputy Governor Billy Nungesser warned Tuesday that the death toll could increase even higher, particularly in coastal areas directly struck by Ida, where search and rescue operations are still underway.

Meanwhile, a 71-year-old man was assaulted and “apparently murdered by an alligator while wandering in flood waters following Hurricane Ida,” according to authorities in St. Tammany Parish.

President Joe Biden labeled Louisiana and Mississippi major disasters, allowing the states to receive federal assistance.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said his state had mobilized more than 1,600 search and rescue troops, while the Pentagon claimed nearly 5,200 military, federal emergency management, and National Guard personnel had been alerted across numerous southern states.

As Ida moves northeast, heavy rain and flooding are anticipated to threaten the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys before moving on to the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Brief News from Washington Newsday.