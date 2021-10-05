As the US seeks to re-establish trust, Macron meets with Blinken.

President Emmanuel Macron met with visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday, his first encounter with an American official since relations with Australia were strained by the cancellation of a submarine contract.

Blinken, who has been trying to mend fences with France after Canberra abandoned the agreement as part of a security arrangement with the UK and US, did not have an appointment with Macron on his two-day trip to Paris.

A senior State Department official told reporters in Paris that the one-on-one discussion lasted about 40 minutes and ended with “shared understanding that we now have an opportunity to expand and strengthen the cooperation,” despite the fact that “a lot of hard work remains to be done.”

The meeting with Macron was also confirmed by the Elysee, which stated that Blinken’s visit will help to “restore confidence” between the two countries.

Last month, Macron was enraged when Australia cancelled a multibillion-dollar purchase for French submarines, instead opting for US nuclear counterparts.

Secret conversations leading up to the cancellation were dubbed a “stab in the back” by his cabinet, and the French president summoned his ambassadors from Washington and Canberra.

President Joe Biden has subsequently attempted to make amends, with Karen Donfried, the Assistant Secretary of State for European Affairs, stating this week that “the September 15 announcement might have benefited from better and more open dialogue among friends.”

Blinken met with French colleague Jean-Yves Le Drian for an hour earlier Tuesday, according to Le Drian’s spokesman, to “identify phases that may allow a return of confidence between our two countries.”

He then traveled to the Elysee Palace for a prearranged meeting with Macron’s security adviser, Emmanuel Bonne, but “had a one-on-one with President Macron for probably about 30 or 40 minutes,” according to a State Department official.

The official described the confrontation as “serious.” “I don’t want to characterize their emotions, but I would say it was extremely civil and amicable, at least in the chats we had.”

The Indo-Pacific, Sahel cooperation, and EU-NATO cooperation were among the topics discussed during Tuesday’s meeting, according to the official.

Blinken’s travel to Paris was planned before the submarines row erupted, and it was to coincide with a meeting of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a group of largely wealthy nations.

The fallout was anticipated to linger for the duration of his two-day visit, with the US acknowledging the importance of mending fences. Washington Newsday Brief News.