As the US envoy considers next steps, China urges the US to be “rational.”

China asked the US to be “reasonable” and stop “demonizing” it on Monday, as the highest-ranking US ambassador to visit the Asian superpower under President Joe Biden looked into whether the two countries can find common ground.

In the first wide-ranging meeting between the world’s two largest economies since an ugly encounter between their top diplomats in March, US officials said Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman was hard on human rights and other concerns.

Sherman was seeking “guardrails” in a relationship that has deteriorated on a range of problems, including cybersecurity and digital supremacy, as well as human rights in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, according to the US.

In a meeting with Sherman in the eastern port city of Tianjin, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the two countries could better manage their disputes, but cautioned that purported US efforts to stymie China’s modernization are “doomed to fail.”

Wang was reported by the state-run Xinhua news agency as saying, “It is hoped that the US side will have an objective and right knowledge of China, reject arrogance and prejudice, stop behaving as a preacher, and revert to a sensible and pragmatic China policy.”

He warned the US not to “infringe” on Chinese sovereignty by raising human rights issues, and he urged the US to ease a growing number of sanctions and technology transfer restrictions.

Earlier, Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng warned Sherman that the US should cease viewing China as a “imaginary enemy.”

According to China’s foreign ministry, “the hope may be that by demonizing China, the US may somehow… blame China for its own fundamental issues.”

Such tone was reminiscent of Yang Jiechi’s vehement criticism of Secretary of State Antony Blinken when they met in Alaska in March.

Sherman met with Chinese officials away from the cameras, unlike the talks in Anchorage, with US authorities intending to work quietly for more stability in the relationship, even if they did not expect rapid breakthrough.

Sherman tweeted that she and Wang “discussed the US commitment to healthy competition, preserving human rights, and democratic values.”

The conversations were described as “professional” but “direct” by a US official, with Sherman being “brutally honest” at times on subjects such as China’s alleged cyberhacking.

She expressed worry about human rights in Hong Kong, Tibet, and Xinjiang, where the US accuses Beijing of committing genocide against the largely Muslim Uyghur population, according to the State Department.

