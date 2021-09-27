As the US Congress begins a busy week, Pelosi suggests infrastructure delays.

Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, expressed confidence that a major infrastructure bill will pass this week, but acknowledged that it may not be voted on on Monday as planned, with fellow Democrats warning that critical work remains to meet the party’s deadlines.

Democrats have been rushing to put together a historic plan to improve the nation’s roads and bridges, but they are also under intense pressure to complete a $3.5 trillion public investment package and finance the government by September 30 to avoid a government shutdown.

The week has been one of the most contentious of President Joe Biden’s presidency, with Republicans opposing his Build Back Better agenda, which would invest in climate change policies, reduce childcare and education expenses for working families, and create millions of jobs.

Despite her optimism that the $1.2 trillion infrastructure measure, which has already passed the Senate with bipartisan backing, will pass the House of Representatives “this week,” Pelosi hinted at a potential stumbling block.

“I’m never bringing a bill to the floor that doesn’t have the votes,” the top Democrat in Congress said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, when asked if she would bring the infrastructure bill to the floor on Monday as planned.

“If we have the votes, it may be tomorrow,” she remarked.

“You don’t get to pick the date,” she continued. “You must leave when you have the votes and in an acceptable amount of time. We’ll do it.”

On Sunday, Biden told reporters that he was “optimistic” that Pelosi would get the agenda through the House this week, but that it would “take the better part of the week.”

In a letter to her Democratic colleagues on Saturday, Pelosi said they “must” pass both of Biden’s massive spending bills, as well as legislation to keep the federal government running into the next fiscal year, which begins on October 1.

She remarked, “The next few days will be a time of intensity.”

Pelosi is up against not only Republican resistance, but also Democratic progressives and moderates who have stated that they need to know exactly what is included in the $3.5 trillion measure as soon as possible.

Regarding the infrastructure bill, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, who leads the House progressives, told CNN’s “State of the Union” that “the votes aren’t there,” therefore she doesn’t think she’ll put it to the floor Monday.

Progressives in the House have frequently stated that infrastructure will not be approved without Build Back Better.

Democrats are utilizing a mechanism known as “reconciliation” to get the historic budget bill to Vice President Joe Biden’s desk. Brief News from Washington Newsday.