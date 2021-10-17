As the United Nations Conference on Climate Change approaches, Prince William bestows the first Earthshot Prize.

After a buildup highlighted by royal displeasure with world leaders’ inaction on climate change, Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson Prince William will give his inaugural “Earthshot” environmental prize at a lavish ceremony on Sunday.

Five worldwide winners will each receive? at the televised event, which will feature renowned naturalist David Attenborough and performances by Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, and others.

1 million dollars ($1.4 million, €1.2 million).

William hopes that the event will assist to further the fight against climate change in the run-up to the COP26 meeting in Scotland, describing individuals on the shortlist as “innovators, leaders, and visionaries.”

“We can’t have more clever talk, clever words, but no action (at COP26),” he told the BBC. “That’s why the Earthshot Prize is so essential, because we’re trying to create action.”

“I’m hoping the prize will inspire a lot of people in positions of power to go further, bigger, and start delivering,” she says.

A solar-powered ironing cart designed by an Indian youngster is among those nominated, as is an initiative in Costa Rica that pays people to restore natural habitats.

A food waste hub in Milan, Italy, a coral replacement program in the Bahamas, and a Chinese clean-air software are among the finalists.

Companies will assist each of the finalists in developing their initiatives, which were picked by experts from over 750 nominations.

William also used his BBC interview to criticize affluent space tourists for ignoring issues closer to home, while his father and grandmother have also spoken out about climate change this week.

The 95-year-old king was overheard chastising world leaders who “speak” but “don’t do” enough about the planetary issue as he opened the Welsh Assembly in Cardiff on Thursday.

The queen lamented that not enough leaders had confirmed their attendance at COP26, citing Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as examples of significant players who had yet to confirm their attendance.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles, a long-time environmentalist, told the BBC that he is concerned that the leaders arriving will “simply talk” rather than do “action on the ground.”

Charles, whose Highgrove estate in western England features a fully organic garden and farm, also detailed some of his personal efforts to lessen his carbon footprint, such as cutting back on meat and fish consumption.

His office stated in 2008 that he had adapted a classic Aston Martin automobile to run on biofuel generated from surplus English white wine and cheese whey.

Campaigners, on the other hand, accused the royal family of climate hypocrisy.