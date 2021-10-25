As the United Kingdom declares the variant under investigation, AY.4.2 has been detected in 32 states.

The AY.4.2 COVID variation has already been found in over 30 states across the United States, with 130 instances recorded nationwide.

The variation has piqued scientists’ interest in recent weeks as a result of its rapid growth in the United Kingdom.

The AY.4.2 variant is expected to offer a growth advantage over other Delta variants.

On Monday AM EDT, an offshoot of the Delta AY.4 variation accounted for between 11 and 12 percent of recent COVID samples in the United Kingdom, with 21,848 instances recorded overall.

In the United States, the spread has been slower, though at least one case has been reported in the majority of states.

As of Monday morning EDT, Colorado looked to have the most AY.4.2 cases, with 18. According to the variation tracking service Outbreak.Info, Florida came in second with 17, followed by Washington with nine. According to the database, at least one case has been documented in 32 states.

It comes after the U.K. Health Security Agency declared AY.4.2 to be a Variant Under Investigation on October 21, after examining the variant’s distribution.

AY.4.2 “appears to have a somewhat elevated growth rate compared to Delta” and “accounts for a slowly increasing proportion of cases in the United Kingdom,” according to the agency.

The government is presently investigating whether the variant has an impact on deaths, hospitalizations, or vaccine effectiveness, and will submit its results as soon as they become available.

According to Outbreak.Info, AY.4.2 has been found in 39 countries throughout the world, including Canada, Australia, Japan, and much of Europe. After the United Kingdom, Romania has the largest proportion of AY.4.2 cases.

Despite its global distribution, the World Health Organization (WHO) does not appear to have classified AY.4.2 as a different variant under surveillance, a variant of interest, or a variant of concern. Instead, AY.4.2 and all other Delta sub-variants are listed as a variant of concern.

On October 19, the WHO did not appear to mention AY.4.2 in its weekly COVID epidemiological bulletin.

In a news conference last week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky acknowledged the presence of AY.4.2 in the United States. This is a condensed version of the information.