As the UN Security Council considers climate change, the US calls for greater ambition.

As the UN Security Council took up the environmental problem on Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged all countries to raise their climate aspirations, saying that it is worsening conflicts.

Climate change has exacerbated hostilities in Syria, Mali, Yemen, South Sudan, and Ethiopia, according to Blinken, who cited record rainfall in New York as contributing to scores of deaths.

“The climate disaster isn’t going to happen. It’s already here, with unmistakable patterns appearing, and the effects, or repercussions, are disproportionately affecting vulnerable and low-income populations,” Blinken added.

Blinken stated, weeks before high-stakes UN climate negotiations in Glasgow, that “all our nations must take immediate, decisive actions.”

Blinken emphasized President Joe Biden’s vow at the United Nations on Tuesday to double financial support for the hardest-hit countries, a veiled allusion to China, the only emitter larger than the United States.

“We urge other governments, particularly those that are the largest emitters, such as the United States, to step up and make these investments,” Blinken added.

Following a first top-level session on climate headed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in February, current president Ireland convened a Security Council meeting.

Russia has expressed skepticism, claiming that climate change does not fit into the Security Council’s agenda.

Climate action sends a “clear message to the world community of the serious implications that climate change has for our collective security,” according to Blinken.

A recent report by UN scientists showing dangerously escalating levels of climate change, according to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, was “a code red for mankind.”

Last year, climate-related calamities displaced at least 30 million people, according to him, and “no region is immune.”

He said, “Our window of chance to avoid the worst climatic impacts is fast narrowing.”

