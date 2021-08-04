As the threat of the Delta Variant looms, a Google doodle says, “Get Vaccinated, Wear a Mask.”

As the pandemic continues, the Google Doodle for Wednesday, August 4 encourages people to receive COVID-19 vaccines and wear face masks.

The latest animated visual from the brand depicts the recognizable letters spelling out its name, all of which are wearing masks. It comes with the caption, “Get immunized.” Put on a mask. “Preserve lives.”

“As COVID-19 continues to affect communities throughout the world, you can help halt the spread by finding a local immunization site and following these prevention steps,” Google stated, referring to local COVID-19 safety standards.

Users were instructed to “learn more about tools to help you and your community stay informed and engaged” by Google, which included a link to its own COVID-19 resources, which included the most up-to-date information on the outbreak and immunizations.

It has also emphasized its Exposure Notifications System, a Google-Apple joint venture developed “to assist governments and our worldwide community in fighting this pandemic through contact tracing,” according to the business.

The system sends notifications to your smartphone that “allow contact tracing apps to send you a notification if you’ve been likely exposed to COVID-19,” according to the company.

“Your privacy and security were prioritized in the design of the Exposure Notifications System. Google and Apple do not have access to your personal information,” Google added.

Google has also created materials for vulnerable communities, including “expert counsel and support for groups facing greater risks to their safety and well-being.”

Older persons and “those who need to take extra care,” as well as people with motor/mobility impairments, blind or vision-impaired people, and deaf and hard-of-hearing people, are all members of these communities.

Delta Variant Looms Pose a Threat

The Google Doodle comes as the Delta variety threatens countries all around the world, including the United States.

According to Worldometer statistics, the seven-day average of cases in the United States has been steadily rising since early July, after dropping since mid-January.

According to confidential records obtained by The Washington Post from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Delta strain was reported to be as contagious as chickenpox and more contagious than the common cold, flu, smallpox, and the Ebola virus in late July.

According to one CDC presentation, health officials were advised that they needed to admit that “the war has changed.” It’s the Delta variant. This is a condensed version of the information.