As the SPD takes the lead in the post-Merkel election, there is a scramble for the Chancellery.

In Sunday’s vote to choose Merkel’s successor, Germany’s center-left Social Democrats took a slim lead over Merkel’s conservatives, according to preliminary results, prompting swift claims from both parties to form the country’s next government.

Merkel’s 16-year reign comes to an end with the historic election, which also throws Germany, a symbol of stability, into a new age of political instability.

Germany was in for a rough few months, with the conservative CDU-CSU alliance and the SPD both looking to create government coalitions in a bid for power.

According to partial results broadcast on public television, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz’s SPD received roughly 25.9 to 26.0 percent of the vote, with Merkel’s Christian Democrats and their candidate Armin Laschet coming in second with around 24.1-24.5 percent.

The SPD made a quick claim, with general secretary Lars Klingbeil declaring that his party “obviously has the mandate to rule.”

“It’ll definitely be a lengthy election night,” Scholz said.

However, he stated that many Germans “want for a change in administration and also… for the next chancellor to be named Olaf Scholz.”

With the conservatives facing their worst election performance since World War II, CDU general secretary Paul Ziemiak conceded that the “losses are bitter” in comparison to the 2017 election, when Merkel’s CDU-CSU won 33 percent.

However, Laschet, 60, cautioned that the country’s future leadership is still up in the air, promising to “do everything we can to form a government led by the (conservative) Union.”

Scholz and Laschet both stated that they hoped to put together a ruling majority by the end of the year.

The mood at both parties’ offices was tight, with everything still on the line.

“I’m disappointed that the SPD and the CDU-CSU are almost on the same page. But it’s still intriguing to see what coalition possibilities develop now,” said SPD member Oliver Pawloski, 39.

Alfons Thesing, 84, of the CDU, identified the problem for his party. He stated, “It pains a lot that Merkel is no longer there.”

Merkel’s own Baltic coast constituency, which she had held since 1990, was captured by the Social Democrats, illustrating the CDU’s weak showing.

Just a few months ago, the SPD, Germany's oldest party, was polling so poorly that many had written it off.