As the SPD has a narrow lead in the post-Merkel election, there is a scramble for the chancellery.

Preliminary results showed that Germany’s center-left Social Democrats held a razor-thin lead over Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives in Sunday’s vote to elect her successor, prompting swift claims from both sides to form the country’s next government.

According to preliminary results broadcast on public television, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz’s SPD received about 24.9 to 25.6 percent of the vote, with Merkel’s Christian Democrats and their candidate Armin Laschet coming in second with 24.4 to 24.7 percent.

With the race deadlocked in one of the most uncertain elections for Europe’s largest economy in decades, SPD general secretary Lars Klingbeil quickly asserted his claim, stating his party “obviously has the mandate to lead.”

“It’ll definitely be a lengthy election night,” Scholz said. “However, one thing is certain: many citizens have placed crosses next to the SPD because they want a change of government and for the next chancellor to be named Olaf Scholz.”

With the conservatives facing their worst election performance since World War II, CDU secretary Paul Ziemiak conceded that the “losses are bitter compared to the last election” in 2017, when the CDU-CSU won 33 percent of the vote.

However, Laschet, 60, cautioned that the outcome of the election was still up in the air, saying that he would “do everything we can to establish a government led by the (conservative) Union.”

Sunday’s historic election marks the end of Merkel’s 16-year reign as chancellor, as well as a new phase of political uncertainty for Germany, which has long been a symbol of stability.

Germany was in for a rough few months, with both the CDU-CSU and the SPD striving to create government coalitions in a fight for power.

Just a few months ago, the SPD, Germany’s oldest party, was polling so poorly that many dismissed the prospect of it even being in the next administration.

Scholz, 63, a bland but capable former mayor of Hamburg, now has a chance to become the SPD’s first chancellor since Gerhard Schroeder, who lost a close election to Merkel in 2005.

Meanwhile, despite the fact that their candidate, Laschet, entered the contest as the obvious favorite to take over Europe’s largest economy in the summer, the conservatives may be on track for their worst postwar result.

Following a series of gaffes, his popularity began to dwindle.