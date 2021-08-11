As the Senate passes a massive infrastructure bill, Biden gets a win.

President Joe Biden praised the Senate’s passage of a “historic” $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill on Tuesday, hailing a big bipartisan victory on a plan he promised would “change America.”

Biden said that the law, which still requires House passage, will create thousands of high-paying employment for those without college degrees by funding improvements on roads, bridges, and ports, as well as clean water and high-speed internet.

“I believe you, the American people, desire this historic investment infrastructure,” Biden said in a White House address.

“This bill demonstrates that we can collaborate,” he remarked.

The bill earned rare bipartisan backing in Washington’s fiercely polarized political atmosphere, seven weeks after the Democratic leader stood alongside senators from both parties to hail a preliminary deal.

It passed with a simple majority of 69 votes to 30 votes, with a third of Republican Senators voting in favor.

The bill now confronts a crucial vote in the House of Representatives in the coming weeks, where its fate is less certain due to splits among the Democratic majority.

After only seven months in office, Democratic Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer congratulated Biden with securing ratification of “the first substantial infrastructure package in almost a decade on a bipartisan basis.”

Schumer remarked, “It’s been a long and winding path, but we’ve persevered.”

The bold proposal calls for $550 billion in new federal expenditure on transportation infrastructure, as well as public transportation, broadband internet, and clean water, as well as EV charging stations and other climate-change-fighting initiatives.

The overall cost — the equivalent of Spain’s GDP in 2020 – is based on other public funds that have already been appropriated.

The bill’s final ratification would be a huge success for Biden, a former senator who prides himself on his ability to reach across the aisle.

Three Republican senators who participated in the negotiations stated they would not support the deal after Trump threatened retaliation for helping Biden score a political victory.

However, senior Republican Senator Mitch McConnell voted for it, cognizant of the program’s enormous popularity among voters tired of the nation’s roadways’ past neglect.

In the House of Representatives, where schisms have formed between the progressive and moderate wings of the Democratic majority, passage appears less assured.

Negotiations are expected to take a long time, and a final vote in Congress may not take place until the. Brief News from Washington Newsday.