As the risk of fires in Greece moves west, firefighters are turning the corner.

Greece heaved a sigh of relief Friday after “mega flames” that destroyed most of the nation were put out, but firemen across southern Europe braced for further outbreaks.

The hot weather in the Mediterranean has heightened the risk of flames, which have already ravaged portions of Italy, Turkey, Algeria, and Tunisia, with the majority of Spain and Portugal’s regions on high alert for wildfires.

According to the World Meteorological Organization, rising temperatures and increased dryness as a result of shifting rainfall patterns have produced ideal conditions for forest fires, with the five-year period through 2019 being “unprecedented” for fire, particularly in Europe and North America.

Heatwaves are increasing longer and more powerful as a result of climate change, according to scientists, resulting in out-of-control wildfires that cause tremendous material and environmental devastation.

Although rain and a reduction in temperatures aided firemen in Greece in gaining control of active fronts that have burnt more than 100,000 hectares on the island of Evia and in the Arcadia region, authorities warned that winds anticipated this weekend may enhance the likelihood of new flare-ups.

According to civil protection spokesman Spyros Georgious, the massive multinational force aiding Greece will stay in place.

“They are assisting in the monitoring of burned area perimeters in Evia and Arcadia, which are many kilometers long,” Georgious stated.

The flames have been dubbed Greece’s “biggest ecological tragedy in decades,” which Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has attributed to climate change.

On Friday, firemen in northern Catalonia were able to put out a fire that prompted the evacuation of a few dozen campers from a protected forest.

However, a fire near Rubia in the northwest continued to burn, and temperatures in several southwest provinces were anticipated to reach 46 degrees Celsius (115 Fahrenheit).

Three French Canadair aircraft that had been assigned to Greece were redeployed to Sicily, indicating that the front of Europe’s fires may be moving.

Hundreds of firefighting operations have been carried out around the island, as well as in southern Calabria. Meanwhile, a major fire at a nature reserve in Tivoli, east of Rome, forced the evacuation of roughly 30 people overnight.

On Wednesday, regional authorities in Sicily recorded Europe’s highest ever temperature of 48.8 degrees Celsius, albeit this has yet to be validated formally.

The hot weather was expected to last into the weekend in Italy, prompting tourists to swarm to fountains and ice cream stores in the major cities.

