As the risk moves west, firefighters turn the corner on Greek fires.

Greece heaved a sigh of relief Friday after “mega flames” that destroyed most of the nation were put out, but firemen across southern Europe braced for further outbreaks.

The hot weather in the Mediterranean has heightened the risk of flames, which have already ravaged portions of Italy, Turkey, Algeria, and Tunisia, with the majority of Spain and Portugal’s regions on high alert for wildfires.

According to the World Meteorological Organization, rising temperatures and increased dryness owing to shifting rainfall patterns have produced ideal conditions for forest fires, with the five-year period through 2019 being “unprecedented” for fire, notably in Europe and North America (WMO).

According to scientists, climate change is causing longer and more extreme heatwaves, which are causing out-of-control wildfires that are causing enormous material and environmental devastation.

Although rain and a dip in temperatures aided firemen in Greece in gaining control of the active fronts on the island of Evia and the Arcadia region, which have burned over 100,000 hectares, authorities warn that winds anticipated this weekend may raise the risk of new flare-ups.

According to civil protection spokesman Spyros Georgious, the massive multinational force aiding Greece will stay in place.

“They are assisting in the monitoring of burned area perimeters in Evia and Arcadia, which are many kilometers long,” Georgious stated.

The flames have been dubbed Greece’s “biggest ecological tragedy in decades,” which Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has attributed to climate change.

On Friday, firemen in northern Catalonia were able to put out a fire that prompted the evacuation of a few dozen campers from a protected forest.

However, a fire near Rubia in the northwest continued to burn, and temperatures in several southwestern provinces were anticipated to reach 46 degrees Celsius (115 Fahrenheit).

Three French Canadair aircraft that had been assigned to Greece were redeployed to Sicily, indicating that the front of Europe’s fires may be moving.

Hundreds of firefighting operations have been carried out around the Italian island, as well as in the southern Calabria region. Meanwhile, a major fire at a nature reserve in Tivoli, east of Rome, forced the evacuation of roughly 30 people overnight.

On Wednesday, regional authorities in Sicily recorded Europe’s highest ever temperature of 48.8 degrees Celsius, albeit this has yet to be validated formally.

The scorching temperatures that have flocked to fountains and ice cream stores in Italy’s biggest cities were expected to last into the weekend.

