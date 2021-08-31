As the planet warms, the oil-rich Gulf faces the threat of becoming uninhabitable.

Summers in Gulf cities like Dubai are notoriously hot, but researchers warn that climate change may soon render parts of the fossil-fuel-rich region uninhabitable for humans.

For several months of the year, daily temperatures in the coastal metropolis often exceed 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), which is aggravated by heavy humidity.

“In this heat, I work from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” Sameer, a Pakistani scooter driver, remarked, sweat dripping from his brow.

“Every three hours, we get a break,” said Sameer, who works for a mobile delivery app and declined to offer his surname.

The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a new study this month that proved conclusively that the climate is changing faster than previously thought, and that this is due to human activities.

Even now, during the hottest months, many Dubai residents flee to colder climates, while those who stay scurry between air-conditioned locations – or rely on delivery trucks for a variety of services.

The UAE is also one of the world’s driest countries, and over the past few years, it has utilized planes to artificially manufacture rain by cloud seeding.

Climate change is posing hazards to the region, according to one expert.

“In general, the amount of heat stress will rise significantly,” said Elfatih Eltahir, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor of hydrology and climate.

Some regions of the Gulf may suffer periods of “heat stress conditions that will be incompatible with human survival” as temperatures and humidity rise toward the end of the century, he warned.

He went on to say, “That won’t happen all the time; it’ll be incidents that happen once or twice every seven years.”

If the human body is unable to cool itself through sweating, the combination of heat and relative humidity has the potential to be fatal.

Scientists found that if so-called “wet-bulb” temperatures (TW) exceed 35C for six hours, a healthy human adult in the shade with unlimited drinking water will die.

Long thought to be impossible to pass, US researchers reported last year on two places — one in the United Arab Emirates and the other in Pakistan – where the 35C TW barrier was broken more than once, although briefly.

Oil- and gas-rich Gulf countries, from OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia to Oman and Qatar, are facing severe economic hurdles as a result of calls to decrease carbon emissions.

