As the Omicron Variant Spreads to Texas, Here’s What We Know About Its Severity.

Scientists are debating early data on the severity of the illness caused by Omicron as it spreads around the world.

A report released on Saturday by the South African Medical Research Council found a sharp increase in Omicron cases in Tshwane, Gauteng Province, which the council identified as the “global epicenter of the Omicron pandemic.”

The majority of patients in the COVID wards at the Steve Biko/Tshwane District Hospital Complex have not been oxygen dependent in the last two weeks, according to the report. For example, a snapshot of 42 patients taken on December 2 revealed that 70% of them were not on oxygen.

“This is a picture that has not been seen in past waves,” the report says, noting that “the COVID ward was recognizable by the majority of patients being on some type of oxygen supplementation with the continual sound of high flow nasal oxygen machines” during the start of previous waves.

Although the study only looked at a limited number of individuals and its findings were not peer reviewed, it is being interpreted as a hint that Omicron disease severity may be less severe than in other variations. Several scientists have stated that it is still too early to make any definitive conclusions.

On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, president’s chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), told CNN that “the signals are a little encouraging” in terms of Omicron severity, but that “we’ve really got to be careful before we make any determinations that it is less severe.”

In recent days, the variation has been spreading across the United States. It has been spotted in nearly 20 states, with the most recent discovery being in Texas on Monday.

Pre-existing immunity in South African patients could be a factor in explaining why certain patients appear to be less unwell, according to Dr. Emily S. Gurley, an epidemiology at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

“We’re getting more information now from South Africa,” she said, referring to a specific group with a specific profile of pre-existing immunity.

Several scientists have cautioned against making any conclusions about Omicron’s seriousness just yet. It’s “too soon to say.” This is a condensed version of the information.