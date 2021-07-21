As the number of evacuees rises in Western Canada, the province declares a fire emergency.

British Columbia, Canada’s western province, declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, predicting that flames could grow significantly larger in the following days due to high heat and winds.

Mike Farnworth, the provincial minister of public safety, said, “We have reached a crucial moment.”

“I am declaring a provincial state of emergency based on the advice of emergency management and wildfire professionals, as well as my briefing last night on the increasing weather.”

According to him, the decision gives officials the authority to coordinate large-scale evacuations and provide emergency housing for evacuees.

As the affected territory swelled in size, 5,700 residents were ordered to evacuate across the province on Tuesday, more than doubling the previous day’s total.

An further 32,000 people have been placed on high alert.

Cliff Chapman, the head of operations for British Columbia’s wildfire service, advised, “Please have an evacuation plan ready for your family.”

“If I were on an evacuation order today, I would be getting my family out because I’ve worked in this branch for 20 years.”

Following a searing heat wave in late June that experts have linked to climate change, fires have been devastating western Canada and the US west coast for many weeks.

According to Chapman, roughly 1,200 square miles (3,000 square kilometers) of British Columbia has already gone up in flames, which is more than three times the average area burned by this time of year.

Nearly 300 wildfires are burning across the province, sparked by hot, dry weather that is forecast to continue in the coming days, as well as rising winds that could spread the flames.

British Columbia’s interior and southwest, as well as a portion of its border with the United States, are particularly hard hit. Currently, almost 3,000 firefighters are battling fires across the province.

More than 80 huge fires are burning in the United States, the largest of which is in Oregon, in the Pacific Northwest. The Bootleg Fire has burned about 390,000 acres, which is nearly the size of Los Angeles.

In a statement released Tuesday, Rob Allen, the incident commander for firefighters in the zone, said, “Fighting this fire is a marathon, not a sprint.”

“We’re in this for as long as it takes to keep this monster contained.”

Smoke has spread as far as the eastern United States and Canada, with sections of both countries blanketed in a gray haze on Tuesday.

An air quality advisory was issued by the state of New York’s environmental protection services.